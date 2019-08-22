Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- Aug. 23

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday, Aug. 23. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck supper and everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with music by The Timberline Country Band. There is a cover charge of $5 for the dance. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

Crosswired Cowboy Church Rodeo -- Aug. 23 -- 24

The First Annual Crosswired Cowboy Church Rodeo will be held each night at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Crosswired Cowboy Church Arena, located at 28565 South 670 Road in Grove, Okla. Admission is $10 for adults and children (5 and under) are free.

Lunch on Pineville Square -- Aug. 26

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting "Lunch on the Square," beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The concession stand on Pineville Square will serve chef salads with a choice of veggie salad, ham or chicken chef salads and desserts.

MCRTA -- Aug. 27

The McDonald County Retired Teachers Association, teachers and school personnel will have their next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the MCHS Library. Meetings are held the last Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Roxie at 417-775-2837.

Grove All-School Reunion -- Aug. 31

Grove All-School Reunion marks the 50-year reunion this year -- for the Class of 1969 -- to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Mid-School cafeteria in Grove, Okla. All Grove alumni are welcome. For additional information, contact Linda Gabriel at 918-253-1114 (text if possible) or mail at 32250 S. 620 Road, Grove, OK 74344.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Open Registration

The 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Online registrations will remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All Seniors are welcome.

Other scheduled activities:

Thursday, Sept. 5 -- A foot clinic is scheduled. Call for an appointment time.

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Bingo is scheduled at 5 p.m. Donations would be appreciated.

For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

