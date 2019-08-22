This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 4
Jeremy Alan Brownmiller, 44, West Fork, Ark., theft/stealing, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron Waylon Bullard, 21, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
David Dumas, 55, Joplin, violation of order of protection for adult
Jesse Eugene Dunn, 33, Merrian Woods, Mo., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, trespassing, failure to register motor vehicle, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Joshua Ryan Foster, 18, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
Whitney Dawn Gonzalez, 27, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Tre Anthony Henslee, 21, Southwest City, assault, trespassing, gave false information to officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams
Eric Francis Murry, 48, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended
Amanda Marie Payton, 28, Jay, Okla., passing bad check
Aug. 5
Shawn Ray Bundgard, 49, Pineville, trespassing
Jhirkorrey Donjai Goss, 36, Alabaster, Ala., abuse or neglect of a child
Roger Denton Leftridge, 43, Bonne Terre, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle
Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, assault -- special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and obstructing government operations
Daniel Joseph Peterson, 27, Springfield, burglary
Kyle Ryan Schutten, 30, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing
Aug. 6
Kyle A. Walker, 28, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Courtney Beth Wardell, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 7
Brian W. Brown, 40, Pea Ridge, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
David Allen Dyer, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jody Lynn Hankins, 40, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Aug. 8
Maria Martinez-Garcia, 36, no address given, identity theft or attempt
Jacob Neil Robbins, 22, Noel, passing bad check, theft/stealing and driving while revoked/suspended
Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 36, Bentonville, Ark., probation violation, out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm
Aug. 9
Jessica Rae Burton, 37, Joplin, receiving stolen property and forgery
David Allen Cox, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
William Shane Divine, 42, Anderson, permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle
John Michael Howerton, 41, Lanagan, shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Gunner Lee Jenkins, 27, no address given, out-of-state fugitive, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident
Tiffany Ann Jones, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
William Warren Smith, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI - alcohol
Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., receiving stolen property, forgery, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 - 35 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Travis Phillip Thompson, 37, Seligman, Mo., out-of-state fugitive
Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, burglary
Aug. 10
Sarah Bartley, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content and failed to drive within single lane
Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Christopher Hartley, 47, Noel, unlawful use of weapon
Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, excessive blood alcohol content, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and open container
Misty Dawn Sawin, 36, Noel, receiving stolen property, forgery and gave false information to officer
Terra Faith Smith, 40, Noel, burglary, theft/stealing and forgeryGeneral News on 08/22/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report