This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 4

Jeremy Alan Brownmiller, 44, West Fork, Ark., theft/stealing, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron Waylon Bullard, 21, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams

David Dumas, 55, Joplin, violation of order of protection for adult

Jesse Eugene Dunn, 33, Merrian Woods, Mo., delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, assault, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, trespassing, failure to register motor vehicle, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Joshua Ryan Foster, 18, Neosho, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams

Whitney Dawn Gonzalez, 27, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Tre Anthony Henslee, 21, Southwest City, assault, trespassing, gave false information to officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams

Eric Francis Murry, 48, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended

Amanda Marie Payton, 28, Jay, Okla., passing bad check

Aug. 5

Shawn Ray Bundgard, 49, Pineville, trespassing

Jhirkorrey Donjai Goss, 36, Alabaster, Ala., abuse or neglect of a child

Roger Denton Leftridge, 43, Bonne Terre, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle

Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, assault -- special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and obstructing government operations

Daniel Joseph Peterson, 27, Springfield, burglary

Kyle Ryan Schutten, 30, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing

Aug. 6

Kyle A. Walker, 28, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Courtney Beth Wardell, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 7

Brian W. Brown, 40, Pea Ridge, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

David Allen Dyer, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jody Lynn Hankins, 40, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Aug. 8

Maria Martinez-Garcia, 36, no address given, identity theft or attempt

Jacob Neil Robbins, 22, Noel, passing bad check, theft/stealing and driving while revoked/suspended

Zachariah Joseph Thompson, 36, Bentonville, Ark., probation violation, out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm

Aug. 9

Jessica Rae Burton, 37, Joplin, receiving stolen property and forgery

David Allen Cox, 31, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

William Shane Divine, 42, Anderson, permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle

John Michael Howerton, 41, Lanagan, shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Gunner Lee Jenkins, 27, no address given, out-of-state fugitive, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident

Tiffany Ann Jones, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

William Warren Smith, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI - alcohol

Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., receiving stolen property, forgery, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 - 35 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Travis Phillip Thompson, 37, Seligman, Mo., out-of-state fugitive

Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, burglary

Aug. 10

Sarah Bartley, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content and failed to drive within single lane

Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Christopher Hartley, 47, Noel, unlawful use of weapon

Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, excessive blood alcohol content, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and open container

Misty Dawn Sawin, 36, Noel, receiving stolen property, forgery and gave false information to officer

Terra Faith Smith, 40, Noel, burglary, theft/stealing and forgery

General News on 08/22/2019