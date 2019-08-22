Ray "Toosie" McAnally is singlehandedly keeping history alive. McAnally plans to donate a large painted art piece, made from the remaining metal of a train blast 50 years ago. The visionary wants to donate a 15-foot Puff the Magic Dragon, butterfly or large-scale Roger Rabbit to the Noel Betterment Association.

The artist, who creates art from the metal, is offering to give association volunteers one of those pieces. The artwork will be anchored in concrete in downtown Noel.

McAnally has studied the train explosion for decades and plans to bring several artifacts to the Noel Blast Day on Saturday.

He was just 16 years old when the train blew up. On the day of the explosion, McAnally remembers seeing a "carpet of glass."

Newspaper reports by United Press International staff said the train, which was moving through Noel, experienced a blast on a railroad car. The car was carrying ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used in the manufacture of munitions.

The cargo was owned by the Defense Department and bound for a plant at either Marshall or Karnak, Texas.

Thirty-one homes were destroyed, 58 others were heavily damaged and 55 were less badly damaged. Approximately 88 businesses were damaged and one church was demolished. Mrs. Roxie Miller, a local beautician, was the only fatality.

