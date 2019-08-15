Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The city of Noel is selling commemorative coins in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the train explosion in Noel. The coins are selling for $19.69 each.

Noel city officials have designed some special gold commemorative coins to recognize the 50th anniversary of the deadly train explosion of 1969.

Money borrowed from the city's general fund has helped provide the seed money for ordering the coins. On Tuesday night, city council members decided to designate any proceeds to the general fund.

Sales are going well so far. Coins are selling for $19.69 each and are available by contacting Noel City Hall.

To commemorate local history, Noel Betterment Association officials plan to host Noel Blast Day on Saturday, Aug. 24. Volunteers will host a display of photos and newspaper clippings and are working to find some train metal and other debris for the display.

T-shirts also will be available.

During the 20-minute council meeting on Tuesday night, Marshal Paul Gardner reported the department's monthly calls have basically doubled. "It's been busy," he told the council. "Tourism has finally kicked in."

The small, riverside tourist spot experienced 418 calls last month.

"We are running the department as effectively as we can," he added.

Though the department is a little over budget at this point of the year, Gardner said expenses tend to level off in the third quarter.

The department is currently under budget in the wages category. Though he usually releases the part-time help after Labor Day, he'll re-evaluate the budget as that time draws nearer. River Ranch Resort will stay open through Sept. 29. The Sparks in the Ozarks event will take place Oct. 4.

Gardner told the council in July that $2,500 worth of weapons had been donated to the department. On Tuesday night, he said holsters have been ordered for the weapons.

Though reports from the fire department and sewer departments were not available, Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said that the fire engine had been repaired. He also said that he previously spoke with wastewater superintendent Keith Harris and learned that the sewer department was operating well.

