Sales tax receipts for May 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that revenue is up for McDonald County and the municipalities within, with the exception of Anderson and Pineville which both saw small decreases.

Sales tax receipts for May, distributed in June, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $109,455.34; $97,726.06; up $11,729.28

• Road and Bridge -- $109,455.10; $97,726.18; up $11,728.92

• Law Enforcement -- $109,455.09; $97,726.11; up $11,728.96

• Emergency Communication -- $100,580.91; $92,336.11; up $8,244.80

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $9,227.97; $11,798.75; down $2,570.78

• Capital Improvement -- $4,614.00; $5,899.51; down $1,285.51

• Consolidated City Use Tax -- $15,129.05; $0.00; up $15,129.05

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $26,268.51; $27,197.29; down $928.78

• Transportation -- $12,389.67; $13,110.33; down $720.66

Noel

• General Revenue -- $20,063.16; $16,721.36; up $3,341.80

• Transportation -- $9,261.67; $7,862.64; up $1,399.03

• Capital Improvement -- $7,523.76; $6,270.53; up $1,253.23

• Fire Protection -- $5,015.79; $4,176.20; up $839.59

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $14,479.43; $4,798.61; up $9,680.82

• Fire Protection -- $3,430.73; $1,160.44; up $2,270.29

• Capital Improvement -- $6,861.38; $2,320.94; up $4,540.44

• Local Option Use Tax -- $12,316.00; $12,153.18; up $162.82

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,379.14; $3,376.84; up $2.30

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,433.20; $5,166.67; up $2,265.53

