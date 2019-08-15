This morning there was an anniversary, Brother James and Sister Charlene Taylor celebrated another wonderful year of life together. We were very happy to see Sister Geneva Testerman, who has been ill and just had surgery and still came to be with us. We do so appreciate her making such an effort. God loves you and we are praying for a speedy recovery.

Many are troubled by life's trials and, according to the word, we are to pray for one another. Let us be diligent in our prayer life and never forget God is there beside us reaching out His loving hand to meet the needs of all who believe. Brother Del Hunycutt blessed us with a beautiful instrumental on the guitar. God has surely given him a talent and he uses it well.

Sister Joyce Walters was asked to sing "Help is on the Way." The words of this song are so uplifting and seem to encourage everyone. Pastor Bob Cartwright asked another question this morning. He wanted to know if we really know what people went through after Jesus was crucified. If you search the scripture, you will find many who were punished for their admission that they were followers of the Lord. Those in authority would often take the lives of God's children if they would not deny the true and living God.

We must desire to please our Heavenly Father and be faithful. You are often tried by someone who would try to sway you and make decisions for you. These are often not what God would have you to do. So many think that the building in which we worship is the Church. Wrong, we the children of God, are the church. If we want to please our Lord, we must be dedicated to keeping his commandments. So often we complain about the results of a circumstance that we have prayed about. Let's look at how we prayed; are we wanting God's will or our own?

Read the 23rd Psalm and remember how we are protected and directed by the one who created us. It tells us that we shall not want or fear, we are led in the paths of peace and comfort. We are promised goodness and mercy all the days of our life. The last line is a wonderful promise in that, "We shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Praise should be flowing from every heart as they read these words.

Further promises are in Psalm 27:1-4. Again we are assured that we do not have to fear even our enemies. The one thing that we should work toward is to see the beauty of the Lord and to enter into that heavenly home. Verse 14 of that chapter points out that we should wait upon the Lord and be of good courage, and He shall strengthen our heart. Psalm 39:1 gives instruction concerning our mouth and the wicked way the tongue can hurt those around us, causing wounds that may never heal. That old saying, "Think before you speak," is oh so needful. Our children sing a song, be careful little mouth what you say.

We face trials and are often drawn away from the path of righteousness. Why? Because we are not willing to be different from the world. We have to live in this sinful world and it is very difficult at times to take the sneers and words that we hear from those who do not live a Christian life. They are cruel and abuse those who would speak of the Bible. We are never alone. God walks with us, and our congregation holds us up in prayer. We can be either a worker for Christ or a follower of the evil ways of Satan. It is your choice. Think long and hard before you choose the path you will take for your life.

Join us in hearing the true word of God at the church at the top of the hill with the beautiful steeple pointing souls to Calvary. Come to hear more of the truth at the Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan, Mo. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and may God bless.

