Paul Eugene (Gene) Morriss

Nov. 21, 1931

Aug. 16, 2019

Paul Eugene (Gene) Morriss entered into rest Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He began his journey on November 21, 1931, in Lanagan, Mo., to the late Levi (Bill) and Ollie (Cleveland) Morriss. He served in the army from 1953-1956. On October 12, 1956, he married the love of his life, Rosalie Stites. He worked for Davidson Oil and Supply in Anderson for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Ann Baxter and Barbara McCool.

Survivors include two daughters, Paula Magdaleno (husband Dennis) of Neosho, Mo., and Teresa Morriss Gilliam of Joplin, Mo.; two granddaughters, Tiffany Gilliam Freeman (husband Shannon) of Pineville, Mo., and Ashley Magdaleno Bunch (husband Jason) of Neosho, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Fallon, Leighton, Beckhem Freeman of Pineville, Mo., and Jaley Bunch of Neosho, Mo.; two brothers, Tom Morris of Tuscon, Ariz., and Grady Moriss of Tuscon, Ariz.

He loved going to his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids sporting events. He loved Nascar, woodworking, gardening, and baking for family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, loving husband, father, papa, brother, neighbor, and friend.

