Name: Jeff Atchison

Hometown: Pineville, Mo.

Grade/Subject: Physical Education

Building Assignment: Pineville Elementary and Junior High School

Message To Your Students: "Don't waste a minute."

Name: Nikki Bramwell

Hometown: Sarcoxie

Grade/Subject: Government and American History

Building Assignment: McDonald County High School

Message To Your Students: "People make choices. Choices make history. What do want your history to say about you? I'm excited to meet you all, get to know you and teach you about people who have shaped our history in the U.S.A."

Name: Brian Brimacombe

Hometown: Berkley, Mich.

Grade/Subject: Behavior Room

Building Assignment: Anderson Middle School

Message To Your Students: "Everyone has the ability to learn."

Name: Jade Carr

Hometown: Sapulpa, Okla.

Grade/Subject: K-6 Music

Building Assignment: Noel Primary, Pineville Primary, Pineville Elementary and Junior High School

Message To Your Students: "Don't be afraid to make mistakes -- they make us better! I'm so excited to learn and grow with you!"

Name: Sean Crane

Hometown: Wheaton. Mo.

Grade/Subject: Special Education

Building Assignment: McDonald County High School

Message To Your Students: "Every day is a holiday. No better place to be."

Name: Christine Ellis

Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.

Grade/Subject: Marketing, Accounting, Computer Applications

Building Assignment: McDonald County High School

Message To Your Students: "Change your schedule -- take Marketing with me and you will have a blast! Best of all ... join DECA!"

Community on 08/15/2019