Name: Jeff Atchison
Hometown: Pineville, Mo.
Grade/Subject: Physical Education
Building Assignment: Pineville Elementary and Junior High School
Message To Your Students: "Don't waste a minute."
Name: Nikki Bramwell
Hometown: Sarcoxie
Grade/Subject: Government and American History
Building Assignment: McDonald County High School
Message To Your Students: "People make choices. Choices make history. What do want your history to say about you? I'm excited to meet you all, get to know you and teach you about people who have shaped our history in the U.S.A."
Name: Brian Brimacombe
Hometown: Berkley, Mich.
Grade/Subject: Behavior Room
Building Assignment: Anderson Middle School
Message To Your Students: "Everyone has the ability to learn."
Name: Jade Carr
Hometown: Sapulpa, Okla.
Grade/Subject: K-6 Music
Building Assignment: Noel Primary, Pineville Primary, Pineville Elementary and Junior High School
Message To Your Students: "Don't be afraid to make mistakes -- they make us better! I'm so excited to learn and grow with you!"
Name: Sean Crane
Hometown: Wheaton. Mo.
Grade/Subject: Special Education
Building Assignment: McDonald County High School
Message To Your Students: "Every day is a holiday. No better place to be."
Name: Christine Ellis
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Grade/Subject: Marketing, Accounting, Computer Applications
Building Assignment: McDonald County High School
Message To Your Students: "Change your schedule -- take Marketing with me and you will have a blast! Best of all ... join DECA!"Community on 08/15/2019
Print Headline: New Teacher Bios