ANDERSON -- The 2019--20 school year kicks off for the McDonald County R-1 School District with even easier access to healthcare through Freeman Health System. Freeman Telemedicine will increase access to healthcare and decrease time lost from school for students and staff and reduce time lost from work for parents. Freeman Telemedicine is available for students and staff at White Rock School, Rocky Comfort School and Southwest City School.

"Freeman is fully committed to helping support this community's growing healthcare needs," said Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and chief executive officer. "Data supports what we already know -- if students receive good healthcare, over time, student attendance and academic achievement increase."

If a child is ill or injured, he or she will visit the school nurse for examination. If that child needs further evaluation, with parental consent, the school nurse will have the option of contacting providers at Freeman Clinic of Anderson via Telemedicine. Providers will then be able to examine, diagnose and, if necessary, call in a prescription to a pharmacy of choice. If additional treatment is needed, priority scheduling is available at the clinic.

"Many parents simply cannot absorb the financial strain it creates when they miss work to take a child to the doctor," said Renee Denton, Freeman Neosho Hospital chief operating officer. "Freeman Telemedicine removes some of those obstacles and allows the parents, schools and Freeman to work as a team to provide the best care possible for that child."

Freeman Telemedicine utilizes sophisticated, easy to use video conferencing platforms that meet all HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and federal security guidelines.

Locally owned, not-for-profit and nationally recognized, Freeman Health System includes Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Ozark Center -- the area's largest provider of behavioral health services -- as well as two urgent care clinics, dozens of physician clinics and a variety of specialty services. With more than 300 physicians on staff representing more than 60 specialties, Freeman provides cancer care, heart and vascular care, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, children's services and women's services. Additionally, Freeman is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in a 70-mile radius. For more information, visit www.freemanhealth.com.

