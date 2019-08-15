The 2019 McDonald County High School football team will make its season debut with the first scrimmage beginning at 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon on Friday, Aug. 23, though it is not in an official game.

The Mustangs will join the host Mountaineers, Bolivar and Neosho in the annual Missouri State High School Activities Association football jamboree.

The format calls for each team to run 12 offensive plays against the three other teams.

Sports on 08/15/2019