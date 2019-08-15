Leonard Eastburn to Raymond M. Mast. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jason L. Newburn to Jerry D. Fry and Walter W. Fry. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher Johnson and Lori Johnson to Shawn Gaddy. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Dorothy Spencer to Keith A. Henderson. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Elizabeth Molina to Gabriel Hernandez. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wayne Sherman and Lavilla Sherman to Mark A. Sherman and Theresa L. Sherman. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Nick J. Venter and Loraine C. Venter to Quentin Venter and Amy L. Venter. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Richard L. Zahm and Barbara A. Zahm to Trustee Richard L. Zahm, Trustee Barbara A. Zahm and Zahm Revocable Trust. Harmon St. Clair Hill. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Lot 69, Lot 70, Lot 71 and Lot 75. McDonald County, Mo.

Dennis D. Kirk and Carla J. Kirk to Dennis D. Kirk, Carla J. Kirk and Dennis D. Kirk and Carla J. Kirk Revocable Living Trust Agreement. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jon Haley and Sandy Haley to Harvie D. Farmer and Brenda K. Farmer. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

John Gibson and Jesslyn Gibson to Joshua William Gibson and Sara Joy Gibson. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

William J. Hess and Mary C. Hess to Gregory Joseph Hess and Kelly Margaret Hayes. Sec. 8, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 104 and Lot 105. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa R. Lett to Roy Milleson and Carrie Milleson. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra L. Scranton to Vickie Tilley Revocable Trust. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary P. Wilhelm, Sondra Hull and Mike Hull to Trustee Gary W. Rosenbohm, Trustee Helen M. Rosenbohm and The Gary W. and Helen M. Rosenbohm Revocable Trust. Sec. 24, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

David Taylor and Christine Taylor to Trustee Joe H. Hendricks, Trustee Carol L. Hendricks and Joe H. Hendricks II Revocable Trust. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Eugene Stouder and Katina Stouder to Jaysten Platt. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Roark Addition. Blk. 5, Lot 1 through Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Beverly K. Martin and Robert M. Martin to Beverly K. Martin. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

