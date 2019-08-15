PINEVILLE -- Years of work lowering smoking rates among youth are blowing away in the wind along with second-hand smoke from e-cigarettes, now popular among teens. More than 1.5 million more teens reported smoking e-cigarettes in 2018 than in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, more than 1 in 4 high school students and 1 in 14 middle school students nationwide reported using a tobacco product within the past 30 days. This increase is driven by e-cigarettes.

The top-selling e-cigarettes brand in the U.S. is JUUL. Designed in the shape of a USB flash drive, these e-cigarettes are marketed to youth and contain flavors like mint, mango and fruit medley. But under the fruit flavoring hides a hidden toxin. According to the manufacturer, a single JUUL e-cigarette pod contains as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes.

"This high level of nicotine is addictive and can harm the brain development that continues in youth up to the age of 25 years old," cautions administrator Paige Behm. "E-cigarettes can harm the parts of the brain that control learning, mood, attention span and impulse control."

Youth who smoke e-cigarettes may also be more likely to smoke cigarettes later in life and may have an increased risk of addiction to other drugs, warns the CDC.

"Some adults have the wrong idea that e-cigarettes are a safe alternative for their teens than smoking regular cigarettes," adds Behm. "E-cigarettes are not safe. They contain things like nicotine, ultrafine particles, heavy metals and cancer-causing chemicals. And scientists are still learning about the long-term health effects."

To protect the youth in your life from the dangers of e-cigarettes, learn the truth about their risks. Talk to teens about the harmful effects of vaping and share your expectation that they stay tobacco-free. Show them the importance of choosing health over vaping and set a positive example by being tobacco-free yourself.

Learn more about e-cigarettes from the CDC at https://bit.ly/2MsPy52 or from the McDonald County Health Department at 417-223-7122 and online at www.mcdonaldcountyhealth.com.

General News on 08/15/2019