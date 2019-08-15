Photo submitted These puppies are available for adoption through the I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue group in McDonald County. The nonprofit, which rehomes puppies, dogs and cats, is financially struggling. For information, call 417-456-9195.

Paula Phillips isn't sure how much longer a non-profit group that helps dogs and cats can hold on.

The all-volunteer group, I'm Your Huckleberry, is running low on funds. Two weeks ago, the nonprofit only had about two weeks' funds left to stay operational, Phillips said.

As word got out, people across McDonald County began to donate funds. Though the dog rehoming nonprofit is in the black right now, it's sort of a day-at-a-time situation.

"We can be in the red at any time," Phillips said. "We have more problems and expenses than income."

Volunteers service all of McDonald County and oversee a large volume of dogs, puppies and cats. Several towns report dogs running loose, a problem that seems more rampant during the summer months.

In the last eight weeks, the group has taken in approximately 70 dogs and puppies. Over the last year, volunteers have taken in 300 dogs and puppies, all looking for a forever home, Phillips said.

Volunteers see all types of situations.

"We love animals," she said. "Dumping loads of puppies is wrong."

The non-profit's volunteers rehome dogs and cats, paying for the cost of spaying and neutering, before transporting them to larger places like Kansas City, or Colorado. Some are transported to Neosho or Joplin, before being transported out to a larger city.

The cost to run the nonprofit is consuming.

Vet care can be overwhelming. Though local veterinarians work with the group, the pure volume is staggering.

For instance, volunteers invest at least $30 in each puppy with vaccinations and a trip to the vet. When those puppies are transported to Unleashed in Mission, Kan., I'm Your Huckleberry is not reimbursed.

Phillips is one of seven people who serve on the I'm Your Huckleberry board of directors. She is tasked with transporting the puppies to Kansas City. That city has strict leash laws. "People who want to adopt accept puppies from rural communities," Phillips explains.

In the past 15 months, Phillips and her family members have transported more than 200 puppies to Kansas City.

The I'm Your Huckleberry group got its start about two years ago. Since that time, word has continued to spread quickly of the great work that volunteers perform.

Those who help out stay busy with the sheer volume of the work. Each community in McDonald County has its own way of handling strays, Phillips explains. "One small city euthanizes," Phillips said. "There are no governmental rules with what to do with all these stray animals."

Volunteers keep a running list of the animals that need help. Just in the past two weeks, volunteers have saved 41 dogs, in addition to three litters of puppies.

I'm Your Huckleberry does charge adoption fees. However, volunteers often oversee baths, vet trips, worming, vaccinations, basic leash training and socializing as part of its services.

Vaccinations and spaying and neutering costs make up a large chunk of the operating budget.

A recent fundraiser, Walk the Walk, helped raise some money. The all-volunteer group is in desperate need to secure funding for the long haul, she said.

Board members plan to apply for a Department of Agriculture grant that would enable them to pay for spay and neuter services.

I'm Your Huckleberry is trying to secure a veterinarian to perform the spaying and neutering. Once that vet is on board, the group can apply for state grants. That reimbursement would help tremendously, Phillips said.

The group recently has received a boost in volunteer help, which will aid them in adopting out some puppies. Three volunteers have come on board to help specifically with adoption events.

Volunteers have just teamed up with the Highland Pet Company near Allen's in Bella Vista, Ark., every Sunday for an adoption event. The event is part of the Bella Vista Farmers Market.

In Pineville, the group will have a booth and T-shirts available for sale at the upcoming Jesse James Days, set for Aug. 14-17. Volunteers plan to be in the parade at Jesse James Days. Every promotional idea helps the cause.

Sometimes, when people donate or buy a T-shirt, they donate a little extra. "I tell them, 'You just helped vaccinate a puppy,'" Phillips said.

"My personal goal is that someday, we'll go out of business."

To make a donation, send a check to P.O. Box 271, Pineville, MO 64856.

General News on 08/15/2019