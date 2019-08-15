Division I

The following cases were filed:

Randall A. Edwards vs. Lori A. Lewis. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Harold Leon Millikin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel Lee Sparks. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Norman L. Yeargain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ahmed J. Ahmed. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jennifer Lynn Washam. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Derione K. Braswell. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Joseph Robert McGuire. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Richard Bernell Calkins. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Zeb Ricky Holland. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Misty Jo Philpott. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tina Marie Sanchez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Wyatt Austin Swank. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

LaDonna S. Rose vs. Calvin F. Rose Jr. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Tyra Elizabeth Collins. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Brad Henry Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Deena Marie McLallen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jonathan N. Waters. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Joe H. Hendricks vs. Skyler R. Peters. Rent and possession.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michele Walters. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Robin C. Abreo. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Misty Jo Philpott. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended.

Cynthia D. Elkins. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI - alcohol and failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Jesse L. Bergen. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Joshua R. Milner. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Rebecka Olin. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Richard Blaine Dalton. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Garrett R. Payne. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Dora L. Paz Andrade. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Wyatt A. Swank. DWI - alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Thomas Edward Reuscher. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Derione K. Braswell. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Monty L. Dearing. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Casey Leigh Heffron. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shayla Joy Farren. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Andrew Buckley Chilcote. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Edgar Gerardo Pineda Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard Anthony Atchity. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taner Elaine Bailey-See. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karla Rene Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steven Joseph Vantine. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Milagro N. Bautista Salis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rekenson A. Gallen. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident.

Lyn Griffin England. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica K.H. Fietz. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Austin Steven Francisco. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Erin K. McConnell. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Aaron Jones. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Alexander T. Davies. Violated order of protection for adult.

Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno. Property damage, assault and trespassing.

Neileen A. Saimon. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Zachary L. Allison. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah M. Bryan. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Katelyn T. King. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Deseree S. Owens. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Joshua A. Garcia. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Steven R. Perez. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Dane R. Klasman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Ryan A. Tackett. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Richard C. H. Kelly. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Darian D. Pease. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Walker S. Harden. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Trenton B. Scott. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Marlon L. Miller. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Felonies:

Dora L. Paz Andrade. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Brandy J. Vanstory. Theft/stealing.

Richard W. Leach. Assault - special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Mason W. Shrader. Resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing.

The following cases were heard:

Discover Bank vs. Stephen Ahmann. Contract - other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Edward O'Neal et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

First Books Investments, LLC vs. Sheena Smith. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jason D. Adams. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Rebekah Paige Black. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Mollie M. Dees. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Ronnie W. Delk. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Kyaw M. Doh. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

William A. Doutt. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Sean Braxton Eagleson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Lyn Griffin England. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tayven M. Glasgow. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Timoteo A. Gomez. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Michael G. Henry. Operated motor carrier vehicle with unsafe/improper frame/axle/wheel/rim and/or steering system. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Bryan Christian Hristian. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Ryan Alexander Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Dane R. Klasman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Terry D. Luster. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Seth Matthew Paul Mitchell. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Brent L. Reader. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Christopher Snyder. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $96.

Pamela Lynette Steed. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

John M. Sweetser. Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC more than .02%. Guilty plea. Fine of $356.

Felonies:

None.

