Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- Aug. 16

The Stella Senior Center will host a "Dinner and Dance" with doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Stella. Ham and beans are on the menu. The music and dance starts at 7 p.m., with the "The New Silverado Band" playing." The cover charge is $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

American Legion Benefit Dinner -- Aug. 16

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will serve its third Friday benefit dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Legion building located on Jesse James Road next to Cornerstone Bank in Pineville. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature, pulled pork, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) is requested. All are welcome and carry-outs are available.

Mill Creek Baptist Homecoming -- Aug. 18

Homecoming at Mill Creek Baptist Church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with morning service. SpringStreet, a gospel bluegrass group, will provide special music during the morning service. Lunch will be served immediately after in the fellowship hall. SpringStreet will sing again after lunch and after the reading of the church history. Mill Creek Baptist Church was organized in 1904. The original church building burned in January 2010 and was rebuilt the same year in the same location along the bank of Mill Creek. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate the 115th year of worshiping our Lord and Savior at Mill Creek Baptist Church located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Crosswired Cowboy Church Rodeo -- Aug. 23-24

The First Annual Crosswired Cowboy Church Rodeo will be held each night at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Crosswired Cowboy Church Arena, located at 28565 South 670 Road in Grove, Okla. Admission is $10 for adults and children (5 and under) are free. Books open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, by calling TK Rodeo, stock contractor, at 918-371-2048.

Grove All-School Reunion -- Aug. 31

Hello from the Class of 1969! Grove All-School Reunion marks the 50-year reunion this year to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Mid-School cafeteria in Grove, Okla. All Grove alumni are welcome. For additional information, contact Linda Gabriel at 918-253-1114 (text if possible) or mail at 32250 S. 620 Road, Grove, OK 74344.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Open Registration

The 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Online registrations will remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All Seniors are welcome.

Other scheduled activities:

Saturday, Aug. 17 -- Music and potluck dinner starting at 5 p.m. Entertainers will be Little Valley String Band, and all are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 5 -- A foot clinic is scheduled. Call for an appointment time.

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Bingo is scheduled at 5 p.m. Donations would be appreciated.

For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community on 08/15/2019