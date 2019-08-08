A special event presented by Wild Horse Ministries on Monday, Aug. 12, will offer a chance for worship, entertainment and free barbecue.

Paul Daily with Wild Horse Ministries will explain the similarities between man's relationship with God and a horse's relationship with his trainer.

Free barbecue -- pulled pork sandwiches, smoked beans, coleslaw and a dessert -- will be offered, said Monty Muehlebach, Sims Corner Church pastor and owner of Cowboy Catering Company.

Worship band Reckless Revival Band will play. A freewill offering for the Wild Horse Ministry will take place.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. at Whispering Pines Arena, 1060 Goff Ridge Road in Pineville. Sponsors include Sims Corner Church, Iron Works Church of the Nazarene, Cowboy Catering Company and Whispering Pines Arena.

During the presentation, Daily follows the steps outlined in the "Round Pen of Life" while training an unbroken horse. As he works with the horse, he compares a relationship with God to a relationship between a horse and trainer.

Anyone planning to attend may confirm attendance on Iron Works Church's Facebook page under "events." Those bringing a large group are encouraged to call or text Muehlebach at 417-455-6641.

Attendees should also bring lawnchairs.

