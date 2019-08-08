According to the city of Pineville web site, the 1939 film of Jesse James was filmed in and around Pineville.

The courthouse square in Pineville, a paved thoroughfare, is covered with 400 truck loads of dirt and every tract of modern civilization has been removed from business buildings to turn back seventy years of time to provide the proper James gang setting.

There were many people from the area that were hired for "extras."

Every year to celebrate the movie being made the city celebrates Jesse James Days, which consists of a nightly carnival, arts and craft booths set up around the old square, a cook shack, a frisbee throw nightly for the kids (which will have prizes attached to them), a parade, a BBQ chicken dinner, a bank robbery, nightly music, and many, many more events. The money that is raised goes to the Fire Department to operate on for the next year. This event takes place in August each year, for more information please feel free to contact City Hall. The event this year will be held on August 14-17.

