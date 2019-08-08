Marva Irene Chambers

Aug. 14, 1942

July 27, 2019

Marva Irene Chambers, 76, of Southwest City, Mo., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home after a recent battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Webb City, Mo., to Henry Marvin and Clara Elizabeth (Williams) Martin. She was raised in Webb City and a 1960 graduate of Webb City High School. On March 16, 1962, she married John Ira Chambers and in 1969 they moved their family to rural Southwest City. She was a homemaker and musician and served as church pianist at the United Methodist Church and the Cowboy Church both in Southwest City. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and learning new things.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, John Ira Chambers; and two siblings, Mary and Henry.

Survivors include two children, John Chambers Jr. of La Junta, Colo., and Candice Mareé Bruce of Southwest City; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Alberta Owens and Ann St. Marie.

Funeral services were held graveside Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Stone Cemetery near Diamond, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Garland Richard King

(1978-2019)

Garland Richard King, formerly of Fayetteville, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, in Cary, N.C. He was born on November 13, 1978, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Roger and Janet (Rice) King.

He grew up in Southwest City, Missouri, and graduated from McDonald County High School in Anderson, Missouri, in 1997. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from John Brown University in 2001. He worked most recently as an analyst for Implus in Durham, North Carolina. He was a follower of Jesus Christ who accepted the Lord at 8 years of age. He was a hard worker and loved to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Laura (Henley) King, daughter Caroline, and son Alex of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his mother, Janet King Snow and her husband George "Tim" Snow of Southwest City, Missouri; his brother, Adam and wife Candice of Bentonville, Arkansas; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe Lynn and Judy Henley of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his maternal grandmother Edna Earl Rice of Salina, Oklahoma; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger King, and grandparents, Burl "Peanuts" Rice, and D.G. and Wilma Edmiston.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Training Center Chapel at Fellowship Bible Church, 1051 West Pleasant Grove Drive, Rogers, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given for the family at www.gofundme.com/f/loving-on-the-king-family.

PAID OBITUARY

Jerry Dale Tapp

Sept. 15, 1970

Aug. 1, 2019

Jerry Dale Tapp, 48, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 in Jay, OK.

He was born on September 15th, 1970 at the Claremore Indian Hospital in Claremore, OK to Gerald Tapp and Sharon Drake-Tapp. Jerry attended Grove Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1988. He served our country with the United States Army National Guard during Desert Storm. He received numerous honors during his time of service. Jerry held a variety of jobs from manager/supervisor to recently driving transport for several areas companies. He never had a problem with long hours or hard work. When he took the time to relax he loved watching sports, old westerns, cooking out and spending time with family and friends. Jerry loved to tease and joke with everyone, especially his family. He would often call his mom 5 or more times a day! He would almost always end his calls with "I love you" and now his family will hold those 3 words from him close to their hearts until they're together again in Heaven. Jerry's life was taken tragically and suddenly. His family and friends will keep his laughter and memory alive and he will never be forgotten.

Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Goldie Drake, Emmett and Pauline Tapp; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his mom, Sharon Tapp of Jay, OK; son, Shane Tapp of Clarksville, AR; daughter, Jae Lynn Huckabee of Florida; brother, Tom Tapp of Jay, OK; sister, Traci Stock of Dexter, MO; nephews, Mason Tapp of Jay, OK and Matt Tapp of Dexter, MO; nieces, Tana Stock of Dexter, MO and Dylanna Lamons and husband John of Tahlequah, OK; great-nephew, Adrian of Tahlequah, OK; special friend, Cassie Tennison of Jay, OK; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Jerry's family visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Lawson's Funeral Home, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. Jerry's funeral service will be held on Friday, 2:00 PM, August 9th, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, MO 64863,719 N. Main St. with Rev. Richard Hart officiating. Interment will be held at Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, MO.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd generation Owner/Funeral Director and staff.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 08/08/2019