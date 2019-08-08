Jesse James Days will be held Aug. 14-17 on the Pineville Square.

Toby's Legacy Carnival will be open each night starting at 6 p.m. A Frisbee throw for kids, 0 to 12 years old, will be each night at 7 p.m.

Live music will also be featured each night. Wednesday night's music will be local gospel groups. Thursday night will be the Jeff Tatum Band. Friday night will be the Red Wolf Band, and Saturday night will be Lickitty Split.

The Jesse James Pageant will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.

Running With The Outlaws 5K will be 7 a.m. Saturday morning. To register, go to city hall or to www.runsignup.com/Race/MO/Pineville/RunningwiththeOutlaws.

The parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A barbecue chicken dinner will be held Saturday after the parade at the community center. The carnival will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and then reopen after the parade. The cook shack will open at 1 p.m., as well, and be open throughout the night.

A 2009 Scion TC will be given away Saturday night. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Tickets may be purchased at city hall, The Beer Store or Cornerstone Bank in Pineville.

Armbands are available for pre-purchase at city hall for $15 each. Each one is good for one person for one night of carnival rides. That price will increase to $20 once the event begins.

Proceeds from Jesse James Days benefit the Pineville Rural Fire Department.

