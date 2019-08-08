The Goodman City Council did not meet on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The meeting's notice did not get posted in time, said Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond.

According to the Missouri Sunshine Law, a public body is required to post notice of an upcoming meeting at least 24 hours in advance.

Those requirements were not met.

The agenda scheduled for the Aug. 6 meeting will be discussed at the next upcoming board meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20.

