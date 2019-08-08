McDonald County High School welcomed its incoming class of freshmen with the annual Freshman Academy on Tuesday.

High school counselor Michael Shaddox said 180 attended out of 280 total in the class. He said that is average attendance for Freshman Academy, which usually has about 60 to 70 percent participation.

"We've had a good turnout. Students have been kind of quiet, a little nervous, but that's to be expected. That's why we do this day -- to alleviate pre-high school jitters."

Shaddox said this year things were done a little differently. Whereas the day used to include an abbreviated school day, this year's agenda included several sessions. A counseling session went over the services the counselor's office provides as well as dress codes. There were also sessions with school resource officers and with school clubs and organizations. Other sessions were on the core subjects.

"It's been nice for our office because we've gotten to answer some questions that, in the past, we haven't gotten to do before the first day," Shaddox said.

Several freshmen shared their thoughts on the day.

Rylee Patterson of Anderson said of Freshman Academy, "It's very thorough. You get to meet lots of new people."

Kynnan Hutchinson of Goodman said, "It's pretty helpful. You get a lot of information about what's going to happen during the first days of school."

Lexie Abbot of Anderson said, "It's very helpful to get to walk around, get to know the teachers and the rooms we'll be in, get to find our way around."

Emily McCool of Anderson said, "It's helpful because we get to kind of see where some of our classes are and meet some staff members." She said she was nervous when she arrived but felt better by lunchtime.

Megan Elwood said, "I think it lets us know the expectations of high school and lets us meet our fellow classmates."

Annabelle Price of Anderson said, "I think it's a good way to get the nerves out of the way. I just feel like it's trying to prepare you."

High school principal Julie Holloway said, "We changed the format so they can have sessions with counselors, school resource officers and the high school administration because we want to meet the kids too. I believe the kids are really liking the chance to meet everyone and help them be successful as they start high school. We have a great group for the class of 2023. We're really excited. This year has gone really well. The changes we've made have gone really well for the students."

