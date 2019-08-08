Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Asawo Luhk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles Aristotle Kalaglas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dallas Ray Zumwalt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Laramie Chester Wood. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sarah Marie Moore. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Aneleen Robert. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Paul Repohnei. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jada M. Azbill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trevor Lewis Baker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brent Logan Edmondson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca L. Thompson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aliashour Shiraidi Al-Zirgabi. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard Bernell Calkins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Austin Steven Francisco. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Richard Blaine Dalton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Richard Lee Van Dusen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Marlin F. Hunnicut. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Benjamin Mason Saunders. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jessica J. Sams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Matthew Scott Irvine. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another.

Pedro Roberto Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ryan Thomas Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leila Sheree Shelton. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Lucinda Rachelle Carver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit.

Andrew Blake Wasson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Joe C. Sams Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

John J. Dickson vs. Tonya R. Dickson. Judgment of dissolution.

Kimberly Huckabey vs. Michael Huckabey. Judgment of dissolution.

Osman A. Afrah vs. Samsam A. Mahamud. Judgment of dissolution.

Thomas M. Steele vs. Melissa D. Steele. Judgment of dissolution.

Stephanie E. Hernandez vs. Matthew A. Hernandez. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Lisa Marie Abernathy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Aliashour Shiraidi Al-Zirgabi. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cody Allen Cade. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $260.

Lucinda Rachelle Carver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Michael J. Comeaux. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Joshua P. Davis. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tommy Raylee Eastburn. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Sarah Alyssa Heath. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Tyler Lee Howard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Marlin F. Hunnicut. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Caleb Jerauld Johnsen. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Jason Allen Stewart. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Francisco Valdez Sanchez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Stephanie Marie Wilkinson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cascade Capital, LLC vs. Andrea Doggett et al. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. John L. Remington. Contract -- other.

Sun Loan Company vs. Charles Land. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Arnold J. Labreck et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Sally Rhodes et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Kendall Sheets. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Said Jacob Tiouti. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Mauricio G. Peraza. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Charles Cole Wilson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Gary Gene Geddes. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Daira Payton Wright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kassidy Shandrae Snowden. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason Ryan Blalock. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Benjamin Mason Saunders. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryan Christian Hristian. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Simone Christine Palmer. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Sheena Renea Eastburn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hunter G. King. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karl Edmund Roesler. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Lizbeth Martinez Cruz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Allen L. McCullar. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Justin Wayne Newburn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chad Everett Reeves. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jahlynn Marie Mashburn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole Sky Thurman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daisha Alexis Wilkins. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Lynette Alls Britton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan Paul McFadden. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Kerson Samson. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Terry Neal Neece. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Nicholas J. Bresnehen. Promoting obscenity.

Elvis Joseph. Property damage and assault.

Ricky L. Burnett. Property damage.

William D. Webb. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Joshua E. Newburn. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Marissa A. Atteberry. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Lennie Olson. Assault and property damage.

Andrea M. Murphy. Theft/stealing and tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Toni Hudson. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Laureen Nelsen. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Julie N. Thomas. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Christy Wallis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Matthew W. Anderson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tyler S. Andrews. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $298.

Juan J. Arahon. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Anthony M. Baldwin. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Blake M. Barrow. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

James M. Bunch. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Angelo J. Burgos. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Janie L. Clark. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jared C. Coleman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael T. Conner. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Sheena Renea Eastburn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

John P. Elbrecht. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Eric V. Embrey. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Zachary L. Foster. DWI -- alcohol and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joshua A. Garcia. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Robert M. Gibbs. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jayd R. Gilstrap. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rhonda Ann Griego. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jerry B. Hall. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Larissa E. Harr. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sarah Alyssa Heath. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rachel Edith Holley. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Aaron S. Holliday. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Juan A. Interiano Herrara. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Walter A. Interiano Herrara. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Margarita Jasso. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $34.50.

Erik W. Jensen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Travis Wayne Johnson. Failed to stop for steady red signal at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Donald Keel. Failure to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Cayden A. Lewis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

William E. Logston. Domestic assault and DWI -- alcohol -- person less than 17 years of age in vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lizbeth Martinez Cruz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Erin K. McConnell. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Joni R. McDowell. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $98.

Misty Jenett Mendoza. Take and/or possess catfish of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Barney Moses. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $401.

Deseree S. Owens. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Lana Stephanie Ray. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Clara G. Rayes. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Sky R. Ritchie. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Karl Edmund Roesler. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Sean P. Ryan. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Brian A. Salazar. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Elmer I. Salmeron. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Peggy Smith. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Shayla R. Smith. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

William W. Smith. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

William E. Stacy. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Madison J. Tannehill. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Larry L. Tasso. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lissa Teague. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Steven J. Carter. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Leah A. Isbell. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Haley Karnish. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brian S. Kimbrough. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Andrea M. Murphy. Theft/stealing and tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Alan E. Purdy. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Marlin Eugene Ross. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Donovan L. Ryan. Involuntary manslaughter and assault. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

