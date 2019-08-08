Following an autopsy of the body found between Ginger Blue and Noel last week, authorities believe the deceased to be a white female, approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and close to 40 years of age.

The medical examiner was not able to determine the woman's weight or cause of death.

DNA was collected and will be sent off for DNA analysis and compared to DNA samples in state and national databases. A forensic dentist also conducted dental x-rays in hopes of locating matching dental records and identifying the deceased.

Sheriff Michael Hall said dental and DNA results will take time, but, in the meantime, investigators are working closely with other law enforcement agencies, pursuing different leads, and following up on any missing person cases that match the female found.

General News on 08/08/2019