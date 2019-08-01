Photo submitted/McDonald County Press Children gather by Mr. Jim, a wax figure, at the McDonald County Historical Museum during a tour for fourth-grade students. Approximately 650 students come through the doors each year as part of an interactive educational program initiated by museum volunteers.

When you're 10 years old, it's pretty cool to pretend you're a judge. Whether it's the thrill of being in charge or sitting in a special judge's chair, local fourth graders enjoy seeing what it's like to participate in a trial.

As school time approaches, McDonald County Historical Society volunteers are preparing to relaunch their interactive tours for fourth-grade students across the county.

McDonald County fourth-grade teachers take advantage of the tours each school year to bring home history's finest points.

In its fifth year, volunteers are planning to showcase the special program to 650 students who will come through the museum's doors.

The children gain a great deal of hands-on education during the interactive tour. Children grapple with the challenges and highlights of yesteryear, from setting in an old desk, writing on a slate, and reading antique books, said Historical Society president Karen Dobbs.

Volunteers have carefully designed the tour to provide education, entertainment and interesting historical value, all while keeping the children's interest piqued.

Part of the tour entails a mock trial, which is held on the upper floor's former courtroom. Every fourth-grade student can sit in the judge's chair, Dobbs said.

A scavenger hunt creates excitement as each group is guided through each exhibit at the museum.

Volunteer group leaders lead discussions and answer various questions.

Youngsters also have the opportunity to taste strawberries while learning about the county's rich agricultural background and listening to veterans speak, learning about sacrifices made during the war.

Fourth-grade teacher Breanna Watkins said the hands-on experience for the fourth graders drives home important history lessons.

In particular, the mock trial brings to life the knowledge the children learn about the judicial system.

The students are brought into the former courtroom on the top floor of the museum, then assigned a role. Some get to be the judge, some play the defendant, some are assigned to be in the jury, she said.

Part of the current school curriculum involves learning about the different branches of government. Participation in the mock trial really illustrates each person's role in the system.

"It's really great to see those wheels turning," she said. From a teacher's perspective, the tour program is "extremely important" for students to have that type of opportunity, Watkins said.

Historical Society members feel it's critical for those students to gain a first-hand look at how life was lived in the past. From knowing the importance that agriculture plays to learning about the county's succession, the museum offers a chance for history to be played out for the youngsters.

"The McDonald County Schools have been amazingly cooperative and encouraging of this program," Dobbs said. "Each fourth-grade teacher is contacted individually and invited. The classes are scheduled for the convenience of the teachers."

The idea for the tours got its start in August 2015. At that time, Missouri history was first introduced into the curriculum in fourth grade. Volunteers received help from Angie Brewer, McDonald County Schools assistant superintendent of curriculum, who set up a meeting with the fourth-grade teachers.

The teachers were treated to a tour of the museum and gifted with books about McDonald County History.

The Historical Society created a team of small-group leaders, then designed an interactive educational program to keep youngsters involved.

"In subsequent years, we've added two leader-guided skits for the students to participate in," Dobbs said. "The scavenger hunt is reviewed and revised."

As the program continues to evolve and grow, Dobbs said one aspect will remain because it's a real crowd-pleaser.

"Each and every one of them is made an honorary member of the Historical Society and ambassadors to the community."

To learn more about the tours, email mcdonaldcohistory@olemac.net or call 417-223-7700.

General News on 08/01/2019