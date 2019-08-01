Lifeline service is a federal government program designed to make monthly residential telecommunication services more affordable to eligible low-income customers. Those eligible for the Lifeline program are also eligible for toll blocking at no additional charge. The federal Lifeline discount can be applied to qualifying voice or broadband services.

In order to be eligible for the Lifeline discount, a customer's annual household income must be no more than 135 percent of the federal poverty level or a customer must participate in one of the following programs: Medicaid; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Security Income (SSD); Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Program.

In order to be eligible for the Disabled Program, customers must participate in one of the following programs: Veteran Administration Disability Benefits; State Blind Pension; State Aid to Blind Persons; State Supplemental Disability assistance or Federal Social Security Disability.

For more information regarding Lifeline service, call the McDonald County Telephone Company at 417-223-4313 or call USAC, which is the federal government, toll-free at 800-234-9473 or apply online at www.CheckLifeline.org.

