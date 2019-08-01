Photo submitted/McDonald County Press Paul Daily with Wild Horse Ministries follows the steps outlined in the "Round Pen of Life" while training an unbroken horse. During his presentations, he compares a relationship with God to a relationship between a horse and trainer.

Monty Muehlebach experienced a real-life fishes and loaves situation. Through a Wild Horse Ministries event last summer, Muehlebach realized that people are spiritually and physically hungry to find out more about God's word.

"I knew about 50 to 60 people were coming," the event organizer and caterer said. "A couple of days before, I thought maybe 100 to 200 might come. So I thought I would make food for 150."

But the event drew people in. A cowboy and horse presentation about God's word, along with free barbecue by Cowboy Catering Company, appealed to more than just 150 people in the outdoor setting.

"We started serving as the puppet show got started. Thirty minutes later, the line was the same length. I looked down at the food and thought, 'We're not going to make it.'"

When the food pans were finally empty, volunteers served 300 people.

"It was the fishes and the loaves," Muehlebach said. "I was praying the whole time. I said, 'Lord, I've already given this to you but I am human. You need to help me.'"

At the end, everyone was fed. "Everybody got a plate," Muehlebach said. "I was so blown away by it."

This year's event, set for Monday, Aug. 12, will again offer attendees a chance for worship, entertainment and free barbecue.

Paul Daily with Wild Horse Ministries will explain the similarities between man's relationship with God and a horse's relationship with his trainer.

Free barbecue -- pulled pork sandwiches, smoked beans, coleslaw and a dessert (probably Cowboy Cake) -- will be offered.

This year, organizers are bringing in a worship band, Reckless Revival Band, to play. A freewill offering for the Wild Horse Ministry will take place.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. at Whispering Pines Arena, 1060 Goff Ridge Road in Pineville. Sponsors include Sims Corner Church, Iron Works Church of the Nazarene, Cowboy Catering Company and Whispering Pines Arena.

During the presentation, Daily follows the steps outlined in the "Round Pen of Life" while training an unbroken horse. As he works with the horse, he compares a relationship with God to a relationship between a horse and trainer.

Muehlebach is involved in the venture as preacher of Sims Corner Church and owner of Cowboy Catering Company.

This year, he's planning on serving a large crowd.

But if only a few come, Muehlebach knows those who need to hear the message will be on hand.

"If five people show up, they'll get the opportunity to leave as excited and refreshed as last year," he said. "We hope they leave differently than they came."

The Dailys, who operate the ministry as a non-profit organization across the country, have been to McDonald County on several occasions. Muehlebach initially catered for others who put on the event. They expressed interest in passing the torch to him. Muehlebach secured a new venue with the help of his former father-in-law, who owns Whispering Pines Arena.

The event is important to reach community members who may need the message brought about in a different way, Muehlebach said.

"It's not about any building or our church. It's a tool for several churches. We all need different things at different times."

Many people find the message to hit home, just by observing Daily work with his horse, Muehlebach said.

Unlike last year's event, this year's presentation will take place on a Monday night. The change from a Saturday night worked better for the Dailys, who travel and put on the miles for their presentations.

The Dailys would have had to travel a great deal more for a Saturday night presentation.

"They were going to have to backtrack hundreds of miles, due to their schedule," Muehlebach said. Muehlebach believes the Monday date may work to his advantage.

"No one is going to be on vacation," he said. "School starts in two days."

Sometimes, people are busy over a weekend. This year's event may draw even more, he believes.

"The goal of the whole event is to bring the message of the gospel to people in a way they can relate to in their daily life. I'm hoping and praying that people can come and see something different than what they're used to seeing."

Anyone bringing a large group is encouraged to call or text Muehlebach at 417-455-6641. Those who plan to attend should also bring lawnchairs.

General News on 08/01/2019