Family fun is in store when the Noel Betterment Association hosts the final First Friday event on Aug. 2.

Vendor booths, crafts, games, live music and fun will be part of the festivities which will take place on Main Street near the former Harp's building.

Activities begin at 5 p.m.

Members are wrapping up the season with entertainment from the McDonald County Legacy Band, a water slide, and a block party and backpack giveaway for Noel schoolchildren.

As part of a local fundraiser, local artist Patti Beavers has painted and donated a scene in Noel. Noel Betterment Association members are offering raffle tickets during the First Friday festivities, at $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held during the First Friday event.

Proceeds benefit the Noel Betterment Association.

Various vendors will be on hand to sell crafts and other goods. Food trucks also will be available.

Anyone interested in reserving a free vendor space for the First Friday events may call 417-279-5535.

General News on 08/01/2019