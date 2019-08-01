It's because we have an incredible number and variety of businesses. And part of paying attention to anything is when we have fun getting together with others for a moment. Everybody likes to celebrate! In fact, there's a growing number of McDonald County businesses asking for the enthusiasm generated with ribbon cuttings -- nine since May -- at no cost to Chamber members.

In attendance at ribbon cuttings are other people of commerce, family, friends, Chamber officers and the ambassadors. It's a thumbs-up moment, and another sweet part of our job, especially when a food business announces free samples. Part of the frosting on the cake -- pun intended -- is when Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton, the town mayor, and other dignitaries show up to tip a hat to the establishment being showcased. Plaques are presented for a special place on the wall.

Finally, a bright red ribbon is stretched out and our giant scissors are readied for the cut. Then the applause and pronouncement, "... is officially open for business." The loose end of the ribbon is gathered and left as another part of the memory. Ribbon cuttings symbolize a fresh start for both existing and new businesses. They also remind us that every time we turn around, there's something we need from some kind of business. It's then that our at-the-moment attention is directed to local businesses.

Editorial on 08/01/2019