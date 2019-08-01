Carol Joan "Jo" Baldwin

April 30, 1953

July 24, 2019

Carol Joan "Jo" Baldwin, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 30, 1953, in McDonald County, Mo., to Cecil and Viola (Hendricks) O'Brien. She worked for 29 years at the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville. She enjoyed going on vacations, hosting parties and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Charlene Harris.

Survivors include her son, Andrew Baldwin and partner Kristen of Centerton, Ark.; four sisters, Linda Slagle of Goodman, Mo., Katherine Spencer of Stella, Mo., Laura Frossard and Sandra Cole both of Seneca, Mo.; a brother, Cecil O'Brien of Anderson, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Joanna Marie Gibbs

Aug. 15, 1965

July 23, 2019

Joanna Marie Gibbs, 53, of Webb City, Mo., formerly of Noel, Mo., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Aug. 15, 1965, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Bob and Anna (Allen) Gibbs. The family resided in Gentry, Ark., before moving to Noel in 1974. She attended the State School for Severely Handicapped in McDonald County and South School in Neosho. She enjoyed working puzzles, word find, Lego's and watching movies, especially cop shows and old television series. She attended Faith Chapel Assembly of God in Anderson, Mo.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Zeke Gibbs.

Survivors include her parents, Bob and Anna Gibbs of Noel; and two brothers, Jonathan Gibbs and Jeff Gibbs (Tammy), all of Noel.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Brush Creek Cemetery with Pastor Derald Compton officiating.

Edmond Ray Lauderdale

April 9, 1937

July 23, 2019

Edmond Ray Lauderdale, 82, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born April 9, 1937, in Anderson to Kermit "Pete" and Frances (Mosby) Lauderdale. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He spent 40 years in Kansas City selling medical equipment and sold the first cardiac pacemaker (Medtronic). He retired back to the farm in 1999, where he enjoyed all things, McDonald County youth, Beefmaster Cattle, hanging out at Goodman Tire and Auto, meals with friends and attending everything in which his grandkids were involved. He was also an active member of the McDonald County Republican Party.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lillie Laughlin (Bill).

Survivors include his son, John Lauderdale (Melinda); his daughter, Monica Lauderdale (David); and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Munn and Pastor Frank Crosby officiating. Burial followed in the Mayfield Cemetery in Goodman.

Memorial contributions may be given to the McDonald County School Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Larry Lee Owens

Aug. 3, 1966

July 26, 2019

Larry Lee Owens, 52, of Southwest City, Mo., died Friday, July 26, 2019, at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 3, 1966, in Seneca, Mo., to Lawrence and Alberta (Martin) Owens. He was a lifelong area resident and a self-employed contractor. He was a gifted drywall finisher, auto mechanic and enjoyed cooking. He accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Owens; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include his mother, Alberta Owens of Southwest City; brother, Leslie Owens of Southwest City; three sisters, Marsha Cooper (Kem) of Southwest City, Mary Owens of Noel, Mo., and Michelle Moore (Jay) of Southwest City.

Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Saratoga Springs Cemetery in Southwest City with Pastor Larry Hendren officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

