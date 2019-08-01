A Noel woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash earlier this month.

According to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, at approximately 3 p.m. on July 6, 55-year-old Doris A. Hernandez-Barrios was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima southbound on Highway 90 when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The other vehicle, a 2016 Dodge 3500 driven by 42-year-old James W. Thurman, was traveling northbound, a quarter-mile south of Noel when the accident occurred.

Hernandez-Barrios was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:25 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Jonathan Fletcher.

Reports indicate that neither drivers were wearing safety belts.

