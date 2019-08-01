Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond's attorney Aaron Farber has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that Goodman mayoral hopeful J.R. Fisher has filed against him.

A hearing was held Tuesday at the courthouse. Among those present were Richmond, Farber, William G. Weber, Fisher's attorney, and county attorney Bill Dobbs representing Kimberly Bell. Dobbs said in the case of a recount, Bell must be made a party. Fisher was not present.

Farber filed a motion to dismiss. A hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Aug. 6 on the motion.

Fisher was a write-in candidate in the April 2 Goodman mayoral election, and Richmond was the incumbent. Richmond was certified as the winner in the election, but Fisher's lawsuit challenges the results and asks for a recount. He claims 13 ballots were not counted. He claims that "votes were cast for him that were not counted because of the way they were cast, and RSMO Chapter 115 requires that the votes be recounted 'if the validity of a number of votes equal to or greater than the margin of defeat is placed in doubt.'"

Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel recently ordered that the ballots cast in the election be unsealed. Weber filed a motion requesting access to election material on July 3, and Stremel signed the order on July 9.

General News on 08/01/2019