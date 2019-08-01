RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Attorney Stephen Geeding, who practices law in Pineville, has published three novels and is working on a fourth.

A local attorney has become an author in recent years after completing three novels.

Stephen Geeding, who practices law in Pineville, has written a trilogy of novels he describes as fantasy or science fiction.

"I've been writing my entire life," he said.

In addition to his novels, he has written two volumes of poetry, one of which is Christmas poetry. He said he wrote his first poem at age seven. In 2015 he decided to pursue his lifelong dream and write his first novel. He said he had had the idea for it "forever." It took him about a year to complete. He followed it up with another, and another, completing the third in 2018. The first three have all been published, and he is working on a fourth.

He explained briefly what the trilogy is about. He said he raises bees for a hobby. The first book, "Colony Book One: The End" is about what happens to the world when the bees disappear. The protagonist is an attorney. It becomes more fantasy halfway through the first book and into the second book, "Colony Book Two: Narrations of Nui." He said it becomes a fight of good against evil. Finally, the third book, "Colony Book Three: The Beginning" tends toward creationism, Geeding said. At one point in the trilogy the protagonist goes back in time and meets one of his ancestors, he noted.

Hope Wolfe, a friend attending Crowder College, illustrated the covers for Geeding.

The book he is now working on is called "Endless Times: The Path of Kokopelli." Kokopelli is a Native American god of fertility and growth and a prankster god, he said. The novel is about time travel and is set in 1822 New Mexico.

He said of his new pastime, "I love it. My work's getting in the way. All I want to do is write. I have the next three or four in my head already. Until I find a major publisher, I work."

He said he has already reached out to some major publishers.

"The law has treated me well. I've been doing it 22 years," he added.

His advice for fellow dreamers?

"Follow your dreams, because if you don't, no one else is going to."

Geeding said he has a cabin on Elk River where he does a lot of his writing.

"I've always had a God-given gift to write down the first sentence, the last sentence, the title, and be able to fill in everything in between," he said. Before he finished the first book, he knew the last sentence of the third book, he added.

He has given away a lot of copies of his books and received a lot of good feedback around the neighborhood, he said.

"The judge said it was a switch between Stephen King and Harry Potter," he said. "I thought that was a nice compliment."

He said he read the books to his wife a chapter at a time as he wrote them. She relates to the fourth book because she likes cowboys and Indians and it is set in the West, he said.

Geeding's books may be found on Amazon or Kindle under Walter Stephen Geeding.

He concluded, "I don't think I'll ever stop now that I've started. This is what I love."

General News on 08/01/2019