Photo submitted The McDonald County Library recently made changes to its shelving. The children's shelf now positions the books to give little ones the opportunity to see the art on the book's front.

Everyone could easily see the juggler as she entertained library patrons, right in the middle of the McDonald County Library.

Having that open space and moving shelving around helps tremendously when the library hosts special events, said library director Amy Wallain.

The library is sporting a new look with new shelving, fully utilizing its space and providing more options that better benefit the community, Wallain said. The changes, which took place July 2, are all part of a long-range plan that library staffers hope to achieve.

Changes were initiated a year ago when Robert Dillon agreed to walk through the library and make suggestions to promote an improved community involvement environment.

Dillon, a library consultant and friend of a library board member, wanted to help the library integrate more customer-friendly changes and utilize space to the fullest.

Dillon suggested about 10 steps the library board could take, Wallain said. Dillon generally consults with school libraries but was eager to assist the McDonald County Library in achieving its goals.

The library board paid for his mileage to visit and review library operations. The cost of the shelving came from reserve funds, she said.

The changes are paying tenfold for library staffers. One of the first changes -- creating mobile shelving -- already proved valuable within three to four days of being instituted, Wallain said.

The library asked a juggler to come and entertain as part of the Summer Reading Program. Before the juggler arrived, library staffers were able to easily move shelving around to create open space, she said.

In the past, library staffers had to reserve space at the Pineville Community Center. Though organizers were very gracious to work with, Wallain said the goal is to showcase what the library has to offer.

"We want people to come into the library," she said.

Other changes include showcasing books for little readers. A new book bin shelving for the "easy read books" allows children to view the artwork on the front of the book. Children primarily choose a book, based on the artwork and pictures on the cover, Wallain said. The new shelving allows picture books to face outward so children can see the bright colors.

"That makes it easier for the smallest patrons to pick just the right story," she said.

Library staffers also have improved the sightline in the library by lowering some 7-foot shelves. The shelves previously blocked about half of the library's sightline.

Library staffers utilized the former children's shelving and reconfigured it to create new shelving.

The lowering of the shelves keeps all patrons more safe and secure, she said, and creates a better sightline from the circulation desk.

Changes are user-friendly and offer an improved resource for McDonald County neighbors.

"We want to create a community environment and a safe environment," Wallain said.

General News on 08/01/2019