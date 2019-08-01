The McDonald County Library in Pineville will host an educational seminar at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, regarding changes to Medicare in 2020 and how these changes will affect seniors enrolled in the program.

Jeremy Janes will be discussing modifications to Medicare's prescription drug benefits, as well as rising insurance premiums related to Medicare Part B.

Janes said the seminar will help seniors understand how they will be affected by these changes and the best way to utilize Medicare insurance for 2020.

