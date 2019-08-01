June 26

• The Commission traveled the following county roads affected by severe flooding: Hagee Road, Blackstock Lane, Olympia Road, Erie Road, Dallas Road, Patterson Creek Road and Spring Valley Road.

• Commissioners looked at Bug Scuffle Lane, west of Anderson. They determined that Bug Scuffle Lane is an easement with a cattle guard and is not a county road.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $341,365.13.

July 1

• Maria Poulides met with the Commission to request speed limit signs be placed at each end of Pump Station Road, west of Anderson. Also in attendance were Nan Palmer, Janie Plummer, Ronald Plummer, Ivan Drake and Hazel Drake.

July 3

• The Commission checked the following county roads: Hickory Lane, Bear Hollow Road and Goff Ridge Road.

July 8

• Randy Arnold spoke with the Commission to ask about the entrance to his property. Arnold asked if he would be able to place a gate at the entrance. The Commission told Arnold that it was not for the Commission to decide and it would be a private issue.

• Shae Ruth met with the Commission regarding Slate Gap Road, east of Jane. Ruth asked for additional material to be brought in to build up the base of Slate Gap Road and cover the drainage pipe to improve the width of the road. The Commission stated they would try to get to it as soon as possible, but, being a dead-end road, the priority of Slate Gap Road is not as high as connecting roads.

• Western Commissioner David Holloway and Road and Bridge Foreman Jerry Mullins reviewed the following county roads: Miller Lane, Salt Road, Holly Road, McMillan Road, Langley Road, Manning Road, Prairie Road, Stone Road, Norman Lane, Duncan Road, Hilltop Road, Elk Springs Road and Indian Creek Road.

July 10

• Eastern Commissioner John Bunch made a motion to sign an engagement to represent with Edgar Law Firm LLC to represent McDonald County in litigation of the wrongful manufacturing and distribution of prescription opiates and damages caused thereby. The motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $91,428.53.

July 15

• Presiding Commissioner, Bill Lant, opened the Board of Equalization at 9:05 a.m. County Clerk Kimberly Bell stated there were no appointments made for Monday, July 15, or Wednesday, July 17. With no appointments scheduled for the BOE, Eastern Commissioner Bunch made a motion to close the BOE for 2019. The motion passed unanimously.

• A property owner called the Commission regarding an issue on Racetrack Hollow Road, north of Pineville. Commissioners went out to review the reported issue. They noted Racetrack Hollow Road had recently been graded. The Commission will be in contact with the property owner regarding the drainage complaint.

