This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 14

Rocky Allen Colvard, 46, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Kay Gibbs, 21, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing

Alexis Jasey Neukam, 25, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing

Ernest Ted Sigrah, 44, Decatur, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle

Marcus Lee Wilkins Jr., 25, Lanagan, assault and domestic assault

Robert Kenneth Wilson, 40, no address given, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana

July 15

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting

Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, theft/stealing - firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate

John Michael Howerton, 41, Lanagan, probation violation, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dwayen Jerry, 21, Noel, assault

Donna Jean Waldrip, 31, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

July 16

John Lee Anderson, 39, no address given, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended

Matyas Antonio, 41, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI - alcohol

Aaron Patrick McKay, 30, Gravette, Ark., passing bad check

July 17

Ronald Scott Baker, 44, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer

Michael Ikosia, 27, Noel, domestic assault

Dwayne Jerry, 21, Noel, burglary

William B. King, 48, Garfield, Ark., operated motor carrier vehicle on tires with fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth

Timothy L. O'Brien, 62, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

July 18

Katrina Darlene McNiell, 40, Miami, Okla., animal violation

Tyler Perales, 20, Miami, Okla., s owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Roy Shaw, 58, Neosho, passing bad check

Darik Wayne Whitehill, 27, Goodman, theft/stealing

July 19

Randy Paul Barton, 52, Anderson, domestic assault

Amberyl Bonin, 30, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive

Bethany Katherine Cable, 29, Noel, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

E.F. Fitzpatrick Jr., 45, Florissant, Mo., assault - special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive within single lane - causing immediate threat of accident, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren signal/displaying lighted red/blue light and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Keanu William, 20, Anderson, minor in possession and disorderly conduct

July 20

Austin Dane Devault, 20, Goodman, DWI - alcohol

Harold Glen Edmisten, 39, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Joshua Jacob Love, 32, Ottawa, Kan., excessive blood alcohol content

Gary Ray Murry, 57, Southwest City, violate order of protection for adult

James Noah Smith, 23, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Rex Elton Swanda, 60, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle

Kristin LaSha Teel, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows

