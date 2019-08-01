This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 14
Rocky Allen Colvard, 46, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Elizabeth Kay Gibbs, 21, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing
Alexis Jasey Neukam, 25, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing
Ernest Ted Sigrah, 44, Decatur, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle
Marcus Lee Wilkins Jr., 25, Lanagan, assault and domestic assault
Robert Kenneth Wilson, 40, no address given, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana
July 15
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting
Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, theft/stealing - firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate
John Michael Howerton, 41, Lanagan, probation violation, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dwayen Jerry, 21, Noel, assault
Donna Jean Waldrip, 31, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
July 16
John Lee Anderson, 39, no address given, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended
Matyas Antonio, 41, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI - alcohol
Aaron Patrick McKay, 30, Gravette, Ark., passing bad check
July 17
Ronald Scott Baker, 44, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer
Michael Ikosia, 27, Noel, domestic assault
Dwayne Jerry, 21, Noel, burglary
William B. King, 48, Garfield, Ark., operated motor carrier vehicle on tires with fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth
Timothy L. O'Brien, 62, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
July 18
Katrina Darlene McNiell, 40, Miami, Okla., animal violation
Tyler Perales, 20, Miami, Okla., s owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Roy Shaw, 58, Neosho, passing bad check
Darik Wayne Whitehill, 27, Goodman, theft/stealing
July 19
Randy Paul Barton, 52, Anderson, domestic assault
Amberyl Bonin, 30, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive
Bethany Katherine Cable, 29, Noel, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
E.F. Fitzpatrick Jr., 45, Florissant, Mo., assault - special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm
Amboro Takuma Ruan, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive within single lane - causing immediate threat of accident, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren signal/displaying lighted red/blue light and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Keanu William, 20, Anderson, minor in possession and disorderly conduct
July 20
Austin Dane Devault, 20, Goodman, DWI - alcohol
Harold Glen Edmisten, 39, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Joshua Jacob Love, 32, Ottawa, Kan., excessive blood alcohol content
Gary Ray Murry, 57, Southwest City, violate order of protection for adult
James Noah Smith, 23, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Rex Elton Swanda, 60, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle
Kristin LaSha Teel, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows
