RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sue Willmann of Arvest (left) and Shelley Newburn of Arvest (right) present Angie Martin of Crosslines with a check for $2,000.

Arvest Bank donated $2,000 to Crosslines last week as part of Arvest's Million Meals program.

This year, Arvest partnered with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce and got different businesses involved in collecting food items for Crosslines. The business that raised the most food items got a trophy, and that business was the courthouse.

The trophy will be a traveling trophy, going to the business that raises the most food items each year, according to Arvest manager Rosie Peck. Arvest also partnered with Anderson Elementary and Noel Elementary to raise food items. The total number of meals raised was 13,862, according to a news release.

Angie Martin, director of Crosslines, said the food bank at Crosslines feeds about 700 families per month.

"We're (feeding) about 700 families, and that's about 1,800 individuals," she said. "They're getting a lot of food in that box."

The Crosslines thrift store is also open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All proceeds from sales at the thrift store go to Crosslines. Martin said volunteers are needed to process donations at the thrift store.

Regionally, launched in 2011, Arvest's Million Meals campaigns have raised a nine-year total of 16,068,971 meals, which includes more than $2.8 million in funds given directly to the bank's dozens of local food partners.

"We are humbled, year after year, by the success of our Million Meals campaigns. We could not fight hunger on this scale without the hard work, dedication and generosity of our associates, customers and community members," Tara Cosgrove, community bank president of Arvest Bank said in the release. "Thanks to all of those groups, many of our neighbors in need will receive help."

