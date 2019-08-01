Do you have concerns about falling? The Southwest City Senior Center will be hosting a weekly program in August and September that focuses on managing falls and increasing activity levels in area elders.

A Matter of Balance is an award-winning program geared toward those concerned about falls, those who have fallen in the past, those who have restricted activities because of falling concerns and those interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength.

Classes are held once per week, for seven weeks, and each class lasts two hours. The program is provided at no cost.

Students will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and learn exercises to increase strength and balance.

The program begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and continues each Friday until Aug. 23. Classes will then resume at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, and continue until Sept. 20.

Melissa Lance, senior center director, will also be holding a door prize giveaway at each class.

For more information, contact the County Extension Office at 417-223-4775.

