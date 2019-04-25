Floyd Edward Dollar Jr.

Aug. 2, 1940

April 22, 2019

Floyd Edward Dollar Jr., 78, of Goodman, Mo., died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Little Rock, Ark., to Floyd Edward Dollar Sr. and Nellie (Nunez) Dollar. He was raised and attended school in Greeley, Colo. In 1956, he joined the National Guard, later enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving during Vietnam. On Aug. 29, 1965, he married Donna Sue Hudgens. He was a truck driver and professional cowboy working in feed yards in Greeley and Hereford, Texas, before moving to Anderson, Mo., in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Donna Sue Dollar; an infant son, Edward Joseph Dollar; and two brothers, Jackie and John Dollar.

Survivors include two sons, Ty Dollar (Shelly) of Goodman and Heath Dollar (Christa) of Anderson; a daughter, Marie "Shannon" Dollar Sams of Carthage, Mo.; an adopted daughter, Mari Cummings of the state of Arizona; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Martha Parsons of Anderson and Joann Frasier of Pineville, Mo.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Brother Bob Holloway officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to Feed the Children c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Cleone Afton Heath

July 10, 1933

April 17, 2019

Cleone Afton Heath, 85, of Goodman, Mo., died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born to Halmer Augustus and Signia Viola (Sornsen) Eklund on July 10, 1933, in Norman County, Minn. She married Wesley Heath on Jan. 21, 1956, in Yuma, Ariz. She attended school and was raised in Ada, Minn. She worked for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, Calif., for the Assessor's Office in McDonald County and was the Republican Election Judge for Buffalo/May precinct for 32 years. She was also the secretary and co-owner of Heath Plumbing Company. She professed her faith as Lutheran.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Heath; sister, Boots Tandy; and a brother, Richard Eklund.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Wesley Heath of the home; three children, Melanie Heath of Goodman, Matthew Lawrence Heath of Neosho, and James Wesley Heath of Joplin, Mo.; a brother, Eldon Eklund (Jan) of Arizona; a sister, Deanna Auman (Gene) of Colorado; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with the Rev. Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial followed in the Gibson Cemetery in Neosho.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 04/25/2019