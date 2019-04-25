Noel city officials hope to bring a positive option to cleaning up the riverside town.

The city will host a cleanup from April 29 through May 12. Council members agreed to place dumpsters where the former recycle dumpsters were located. The dumpsters will be available at the old McDonald County Recycle Center, 801 S. Kings Highway. Neighbors are being encouraged to clean up during the effort to rid themselves of items they no longer need and beautify the town.

City council members hope to improve the town's aesthetics during the two-week citywide cleanup effort.

Cleaning up the town has been a topic of discussion in recent months. City council members have discussed cleaning up several properties and certain places that need improvement.

City officials hope that residents will take the opportunity to use the dumpsters and clean up property during the citywide effort.

Residents may not dispose of tires or hazardous materials such as paint, oil, batteries, chemicals, cleaners or bleach.

Those who dispose of their trash may do so at no cost.

Residents who are elderly or disabled and need help picking up items may call the Noel City Hall at 417-475-3696.

In addition to the cleanup event, the Noel Betterment Association will host a community trash pickup event at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to join in, said John Poyner, association member. The group will meet that morning at the old Harps parking lot.

