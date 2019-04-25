RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' track teams both won team titles at the Cassville High School Relays held on April 16 at Cassville High School.

The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' track teams swept the team titles at the Cassville High School Relays held on April 16 at Cassville High School.

The boys used several multiple winners to easily outdistance the field for the team title, while the girls' team used its depth for a narrow win.

The boys totaled 199 points, while Cassville was in second with 106 points. Third went to Aurora with 85 points, followed by Southwest (Washburn) with 48, Blue Eye 33, East Newton 33, Pea Ridge 29, Springfield Glendale 21, Seneca 16, Miller 13 and Joplin McAuley 6.

The Lady Mustangs scored 154 points to edge Cassville with 144.5 points. Third place went to Blue Eye with 113.5 points, followed by Seneca with 67, Aurora 42, Miller 25.5, Southwest (Washburn) 16, Joplin McAuley 15.5, East Newton 4 and Springfield Glendale 1.

Corbin Jones and Garrett Spears each won three events to lead the boys' team. Jones won the triple jump (41-8.5), the 100 meters (11.5) and the 200 (23.5) while adding a third in the long jump (20-0.5).

Spears won the 800 (2:07.5), the 1600 (4:47.2) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (8:53.5) and added a second on the 4x400 relay (3:42.2).

Spears was joined on the 4x800 by Cale Adamson, John Howard and Elijah Habert. Joining Spears on the 4x400 relay were Howard, Habert and Jack Teague.

Elliott Wolfe was also a multiple winner, taking the discus (128-2) and shot put (48.5).

Other McDonald County wins came from Michael Williams in the long jump (20-7.75), David Lazalde in the 3200 (11:01.9) and Zack Woods in the pole vault (13-6).

Williams added a third in the triple jump (38-8). Lazalde was third in the 1600 (5:02.1).

Rounding out the Mustangs' other top-six finishes were Adamson, second, high jump, 5-8; Huechi Xiong, second pole vault, 11-6; Habert, second, 800, 2:08.7; Joel Morris, third, 300 hurdles, 46.2 and fourth, 110 hurdles, 16.99; 4x200 relay of Teague, Howard, Saul Garcia and Junior Teriek, third, 1:37.9; 4x100 relay of Teriek, Jeobany Marcos, Alexander Lewis and Eh Doh Say, third, 47.4; Teague, fourth, 400, 54.0; Howard, fifth, 400, 54.4; Garrett Gricks, fourth, shot put, 36-7.5; Ricardo Salas, fifth, javelin, 111-7; Dylan Allison, fifth, triple jump, 38-2.75; Brennon White, fifth, discus, 105-10; and Teriek, fifth, 200, 24.5.

Girls

Ruby Palomo won the 100 hurdles (16.7) and Caitlyn Barton won the pole vault (9-5) to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Palomo added a second in the 300 hurdles (53.8) and ran a leg of the 4x200 relay (third, 2:00.1) and the 4x400 relay (fourth, 4:44.6). Barton added a fourth in the 200 (29.6).

Joining Palomo on the 4x200 relay were Rita Santillan, Erin Cooper and Sosha Howard. Palomo was joined by Haley Mick, Adyson Sanny and Makaiela Thacker on the 4x400 relay.

Other Lady Mustang top six finishes included Howard, second, triple jump, 32-4.75, fourth, long jump, 14-7.5 and sixth, 200, 29.8; Rebecca Green, second, discus, 91-7 and third, javelin, 94-1; Emily Landers, third, discus, 88-3 and third, shot put, 33-5; Chloe Teague, second pole vault, 8-0; Marianna Salas, second, javelin, 98-2; Thacker, second, 100 hurdles, 18-4; Santillan, third, 200, 29.1, fourth, triple jump, 30-4 and fourth, 100, 13.8; 4x800 relay of Brooklynn Winters, Adyson Sanny, Haley Mick and Addy Mick, third, 11:57; the 4x100 relay of Liberty Boer, Gissele Reyes, Mary Warner and Madison Brown, third, 54.7; Boer, third, 100 hurdles, 19.1; Kelly Brennand, fourth, pole vault, 8-0; Jackie Grider, fourth, javelin, 87-1; Sanny, fifth, 400, 1:09.1 and sixth, 800, 2:55.2; Haley Mick, fifth, high jump, 4-0 and fifth, 800, 2:50.6; Erin Cooper, fifth, high jump, 4-0 and sixth, long jump, 14-0; Reyes, fifth, 300 hurdles, 56.4; Brianna Estrada, sixth, shot put, 29-5; and Addy Mick, sixth, 1600, 6:24.1.

Willard

The McDonald County boys added a second place in the team standings at the Jason Pyrah Invitational on April 18 at Willard High School.

Carl Junction won the boys' title with 113 points, followed by McDonald County with 73.5, Willard 68, Pittsburg 66.5, Branson 66, Fair Grove 59, Glendale 56, Buffalo 45, Logan-Rogersville 41, Chadwick 34, Reeds Spring 29.5, Marshfield 27, Strafford 25, New Covenant 23, Ash Grove 5 and Hermitage 1.

The Lady Mustangs finished in 10th place in the team standings.

Carl Junction won the girls' title with 121 points, followed by Marshfield with 108.5, Branson 91, Willard 75.5, Pittsburg 65.5, Reeds Spring 46.5, Buffalo 42, Ash Grove 41, New Covenant 36, Fair Grove 22, McDonald County 22, Glendale 21, Logan-Rogersville 19, Marion C. Early 13, Strafford 12 and Hermitage 1.

Jones won the long jump (20-3) and the triple jump (41-8) to lead the boys. The 4x800 relay of Habert, Teague, Lazalde and Spears also picked up a win with a time of 8:50.11.

Wolfe added second places in the discus (140-10) and shot put (48-4) while Williams was second in the long jump (20-3) and fourth in the triple jump (38-3.5)

Other top McDonald County finishes were Adamson, third, high jump, 5-10; Xiong, sixth, pole vault, 12-0; Morris, sixth, 100 hurdles, 17.36; and Woods, seventh, pole vault, 12-0.

Girls

Fourth places by Emily Landers in the discus (102-8) and Palomo in the 100 hurdles (17.49) topped the girls' efforts.

Palomo added an eighth in the 300 hurdles (53.93).

Other scoring efforts by the Lady Mustangs included Howard, fifth, triple jump, 29-10.5; Salas, fifth, javelin, 95-8; Brennand, eighth, pole vault, 8-6; Green, eighth, javelin, 84-1; and Sanny, eighth, 400, 1:07.61.

McDonald County was at the Monett Relays on April 23 before going to Webb City on April 26.

