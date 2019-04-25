Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for April 1-5, shown with Mr. Wilkie, are freshman Abigail Wiseman, sophomore Rylee Bradley, junior Zeinab Mohamed, and senior Erin Wolfe.
Name: Abigail Wiseman
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Forbes
Parents' Names: Mark Wiseman
Town: Anderson
Name: Rylee Bradley
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister
Parents' Names: Robert and Shawn Bradley
Town: Neosho
Name: Zeinab Mohamed
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Palmer
Parents' Names: Hussen Abdille
Town: Noel
Name: Erin Wolfe
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pierce
Parents' Names: Dennis and Nancy Wolfe
Town: NoelCommunity on 04/25/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week