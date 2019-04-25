Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for April 1-5, shown with Mr. Wilkie, are freshman Abigail Wiseman, sophomore Rylee Bradley, junior Zeinab Mohamed, and senior Erin Wolfe.

Name: Abigail Wiseman

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Forbes

Parents' Names: Mark Wiseman

Town: Anderson

Name: Rylee Bradley

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. McAlister

Parents' Names: Robert and Shawn Bradley

Town: Neosho

Name: Zeinab Mohamed

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Palmer

Parents' Names: Hussen Abdille

Town: Noel

Name: Erin Wolfe

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pierce

Parents' Names: Dennis and Nancy Wolfe

Town: Noel

Community on 04/25/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

