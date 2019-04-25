The McDonald County High School golf team finished in 19th place at the 2019 Sonic Invitational held on Monday, April 15, at the Carthage Golf Course hosted by Carthage High School.

Springfield Glendale won the tournament with a four-man total of 323 over the par 71 layout to beat Olathe Northwest by a single stroke. Joplin was third with a 340, followed by Nevada with a 344, Ozark 351, Kickapoo 353, Mount Vernon 356, Carthage Blue 356, Nixa 373, Webb City 376, Branson 379, Neosho 380, Carl Junction 381, Monett 387, Cassville 389, Seneca 409, Carthage Gray 413, Parkview 425, McDonald County 430, Lamar 436 and Springfield Central 473.

McDonald County was led by Rendon Lane, who cracked the top 25 by firing an 87. Lane tied with three others for 23rd but settled for 25th in a scorecard playoff.

Sam Whitehill was next for the Mustangs with a 108, followed by Blake Harrell with a 111 and Dayson Fickle with a 124.

Conner Obert of Glendale won individual honors in a playoff over Bronson Smith of Nevada after both shot a five-over-par 76.

McDonald County was back at Carthage on Tuesday, April 23, for the Big 8 Conference Golf Tournament. The Mustangs' are at districts on Monday, April 29, at the Cassville Golf Course.

Sports on 04/25/2019