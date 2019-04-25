The McDonald County junior high baseball teams swept a doubleheader against Monett on April 18, at MCHS.
In the eighth grade game, McDonald County got a walk-off double by Weston Gordon in the bottom of the sixth for a 2-1 win. Braxton Spears scored the winning run after getting a two-out double.
Cross Dowd started and held Monett to one run on three hits in four and two-thirds innings before Gordon came on to shut out the Cubs over the final inning and a third.
Spears finished with two hits while Gordon, Dowd, Jacob Gordon and Tucker Walters added one hit each.
Walters pitched a complete game three-hitter to lead McDonald County to a 5-0 win in the seventh grade game.
Walters and Destyn Dowd led the offense with two hits each while Lane Pratt had the Mustangs' only other hit.Sports on 04/25/2019
Print Headline: McDonald County Jr. High Baseball Teams Sweep Doubleheader