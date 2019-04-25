The McDonald County junior high baseball teams swept a doubleheader against Monett on April 18, at MCHS.

In the eighth grade game, McDonald County got a walk-off double by Weston Gordon in the bottom of the sixth for a 2-1 win. Braxton Spears scored the winning run after getting a two-out double.

Cross Dowd started and held Monett to one run on three hits in four and two-thirds innings before Gordon came on to shut out the Cubs over the final inning and a third.

Spears finished with two hits while Gordon, Dowd, Jacob Gordon and Tucker Walters added one hit each.

Walters pitched a complete game three-hitter to lead McDonald County to a 5-0 win in the seventh grade game.

Walters and Destyn Dowd led the offense with two hits each while Lane Pratt had the Mustangs' only other hit.

