RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ava Smith passes the ball forward during the Lady Mustangs' 1-0 loss to Joplin McAuley on April 18 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School girls' soccer team came up just short of picking up its second win in a 1-0 loss to Joplin McAuley on April 18 at MCHS.

Neither team was able to score in the first half, but McAuley was able to knock in a loose ball the Lady Mustangs failed to clear from inside the penalty box at the 17-minute mark of the second half.

McDonald County controlled possession for most of the second half but could not come up with a clean shot. Shots by Helen Reyes and Ava Smith had the best chance of getting into the goal but were stopped by the McAuley goalkeeper.

Earlier in the week, McDonald County dropped a 6-0 decision to Springfield Catholic on April 16 at McDonald County High School.

McDonald County hosted Cassville on April 23, before Marshfield comes to MCHS on April 25. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

