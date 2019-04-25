The McDonald County freshman baseball team swept a doubleheader against Seneca on April 19, at MCHS.

Brandon Armstrong started and got the win in the first game, while Bo Leach did the same in the second game. Eli Jackson and Colton Ruddick threw in relief. (Scores and hitting were not available.)

On April 18 at MCHS, the Mustangs claimed an 11-0 win over Cassville behind the shutout pitching of Logan Harriman.

Leach had three hits and Dylan Igisomar, Matthew Mora, Levi Malone and Wyatt Jordan had two each to lead the offense.

Harriman, Ruddick and Junior Eliam added one hit each.

