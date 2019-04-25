Courtesy photo Trish Beard alerted McDonald County neighbor Maria Poulides about a fire near her farm in rural Anderson. Thanks to Beard's quick actions, several neighbors were able to figure out where the fire was burning and called 911. Three fire departments and two bulldozer operators worked for hours to put out the fire. Poulides wrote a letter to the Anderson postmaster, recognizing Beard's efforts, and gave the mail carrier a handcrafted poster of thanks.

Trish Beard didn't set out to be a heroine on April 10. But the postal carrier is being highly hailed after helping save a local farm from a devastating fire that day.

Anderson area farmer Maria Poulides said the weather played a critical role in an out-of-control fire that Wednesday. Winds were gusting at more than 45 mph and conditions were hot and dry.

The fire started on another property. Extremely high winds quickly accelerated the fire. The mail carrier, who was making her rounds in the rural area, smelled smoke and became alarmed, Poulides said.

"Trish had the savvy and persistence to locate a family further down the road and urged them to go check an area where smoke was increasingly present. Given the hilly terrain, it was very difficult to pinpoint the exact location of the fire," Poulides said.

Neighbors rushed to the area, drove through a meadow and located the fire that was rapidly getting out of control, she added. The Whited Family was instrumental in finding the fire's location.

The fire was rolling fast, 911 was alerted.

Three fire departments, with the help of two bulldozer operators, worked all day and again to almost midnight to contain the blaze, Poulides said.

Thanks to McDonald County neighbors pulling together, a lot of damage was diverted.

In particular, Beard relied on her instinct and went above and beyond the call of duty. Poulides wrote a letter to the Anderson postmaster, recognizing Beard's efforts, and gave the mail carrier a handcrafted poster of thanks.

"If it had not been for the quick and determined actions of Trish Beard, the damage would have been much, much worse with possible destruction to not only my land, but animals, barn and home," Poulides said.

"Trish is my hero."

General News on 04/25/2019