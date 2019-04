Jean Martin, James Martin, deceased, and Kelly Ewton to Jean Martin. Lee Nichols. Lot 9 and Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas J. Gordon, Johnna Gordon, William R. Gordon and Gwenith Gordon to Glenda Green. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Wilma Fetherolf and Mark Williams to Sarah Stafford. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jaime Shaver and Jesse Shaver to Douglas C. Frossard. Sec. 3, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Lisa L. Mounce and Harold M. Meyer to Nolan Keith Winters. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Terri A. Rein to Terri A. Rein and Harry Owens. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Sarah A. Breckenridge and Stephen E. Harper to Rosalba Ramirez and Jesus Ariel Ramirez Gallardo. Fairview Heights. Blk. A, Lot 28 and Lot 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Stephen E. Harper to Dustin E. Breckenridge. Rita Roark Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and Simsberry United Methodist Church to Sims Corner Church. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Fishback and Linda Fishback to Nedra C. Vantrease. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Dan Loy Hoagland and Janet Hoagland to Harold Leroy Gilliam, Eunice Colleen Gilliam and Cheryl Lynn Nida. Pinecrest Development. Lot 39 and Lot 40. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeri Lee to Charles T. Brumley, Debra Ann Brumley and Rebecca Ann Brumley. Ginger Blue. Blk. 3, Lot 27 through Lot 43. McDonald County, Mo.

Danny A. Castillo to Raquel Fuentes and Yesenia Guadarrama. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Darla Patrick and Kenneth M. Patrick to Mark A. Pavlak. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Randy L. Chandler and Kimberly D. Chandler to Chase Chandler. Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry Bowen and RJ Davis to Elk River Floats Wayside Campgrounds, LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Janie Lindquist and David Mott to Mark Lindquist and Carolyn Lindquist. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Tim Varley and Holly Varley to Timothy Varley and Holly Varley Revocable Trust, Trustee Timothy S. Varley and Trustee Holly E. Varley. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Chris Schroeder and Jan Marie Schroeder to Clifford Bradley Schroeder. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

