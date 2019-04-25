Division I

The following cases were filed:

Misti D. Mason vs. Michael T. Mason. Dissolution.

Christopher L. Mick vs. Lisa K. Mick. Dissolution.

Barbara A. Tomlinson vs. James K. Tomlinson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Luke C.C. Dudley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tabitha Kemna. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Donnie R. Andrews. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Naomi Patricia Daugherty. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Deborah L. Hughes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Paul E. Hignite. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Mariano Monsalvo. Suit on account.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Nate J. Harvey. Breach of contract.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Sandra Choate. Breach of contract.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Brian E. Cosper et al. Suit on account.

Terry D. Drummond vs. Cavalry SPV I, LLC. Small claims over $100.

Three Bridges, LLC vs. Arvest Bank, et al. Quiet title.

Freeman Health System vs. Dillon L. Sechrest. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Lendall S. Wilson. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Luke C.C. Dudley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tristan Dale Taylor. Theft/stealing.

Jason Allen Stewart. Theft/stealing.

Jaret J. Jones. Failure to register motor vehicle.

James L. Scott. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Brandi York. Theft/stealing.

Tiffany Burge. Passing bad check.

Austin J. Bond. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Andrea J. McNelly. Non-support.

Christopher C. Lasley. Domestic assault.

Joseph M. McClelland. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Amanda Dowell. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Carla Dawn McGarrah. Passing bad check.

Carla Shenk. Passing bad check.

James L. Robinson. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. vs. Jackie Coatney. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jonathan Jackson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. David Miller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Donnie R. Andrews. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $650.

Robert E. Beaver. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Adrianna M. Gillihan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jody D. Gorman. DWI - alcohol and harassment. Guilty plea. Fine of $250. Two years unsupervised probation.

Deborah L. Hughes. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Stephanie Diane Madewell Beaver. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Sarah S. Madore. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Diego Martinez Flores. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Reid Schmitt. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Colton Kyle Tidwell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jose-Guadalupe Torres-Copado. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years of unsupervised probation.

Alex Lyle Verrier. Authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey R. Warren. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Felonies:

Johnny Arehart. Burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Fine Collection Center

Rachid Boukrim. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tamara Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Paul Keeler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Diane Koenning. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jeffrey Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Isaac Trautman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jackie Wren. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

