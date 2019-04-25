The Southwest City Board of Alderman voted to make a number of improvements to the city's ball fields during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The council spoke about putting both of the bathrooms at Blankenship Park to use. Public works director Shane Clark said it would cost $260 to install a youth-sized toilet and a standard-sized toilet in each. The council voted to install new toilets and sinks in the bathrooms. It also discussed purchasing hand dryers in the near future.

Ball program director Bobbie Wolf approached the council to discuss the program's needs before the season begins. Wolf said she was glad to hear that the bathrooms will be in operation this year. She reported that 64 players signed up, uniforms have been ordered and balls have been purchased.

Wolf noted the concession stand at the ball field is in need of a new roof before food can be prepared in the building but pointed out that burgers and hot dogs can still be made on the grill. Mayor David Blake assured Wolf that there is a team of volunteers ready to repair the roof when the weather allows.

Wolf then inquired about purchasing new dirt for the ball fields. She said each load is $460 and two loads would be ideal. The council voted to purchase two loads of dirt for the upcoming ball season.

Departmental Reports

Mayor David Blake said that grass carp for the lake at Blankenship Park will be delivered on May 9.

Public works director Shane Clark reported repairing the handicap parking sign at the park and painting the concrete bathrooms at the ball field. Clark reported repairing a water main leak at the intersection of Birkes and Oak streets and repaired a water service at 816 Main Street. He noted that sludge at the wastewater treatment plant needs to be tested and then hauled.

New Business

Senior center director Melissa Lance addressed the council regarding her recent initiative to make the center a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. She explained that the action is an attempt to secure grant money to help fund the center in the future.

Lance said she has volunteers for a board of directors and an individual who is willing to pay the initial fee to be recognized as a 501(c)3.

In other business, the council:

• Instated Ordinance #607, hiring Erin Willis as the municipal judge for two years at a rate of $15 per hour for time expended on the city's behalf;

• Instated Ordinance #608, hiring William Weber as the city attorney for two years with a retainer of $600 per month and a rate of $150 per hour for time expended on the city's behalf;

• Issued a building permit to Jose Razo for the construction of a new home at 509 Mill Street;

• Approved court clerk training in Osage Beach for assistant city clerk Danielle Smith from May 20 until May 24.

